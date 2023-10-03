Damaris Silva reeleita no Conselho Tutelar

Foi a mais votada entre todos os concorrentes

Neste domingo, dia primeiro, houve eleições para escolher os próximos Conselheiros Tutelares.

O mandato é de quatro anos.

Em Carlópolis esses foram os resultados:

Damaris – 200 votos
Thais – 186 votos
Davi – 154 votos
Claudimara – 125 votos
Tatiane de Assis – 119 votos
Tamires – 98 votos
Wesley – 90 votos
Mara – 90 votos
Tati Mariano – 76 votos
Robson – 53 votos
João Carlos – 42 votos
Diana – 16 votos
Vanessa – 13 votos
Tainara – 12 votos
Rodrigo – 6 votos

